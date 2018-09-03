John McCain buried at Naval Academy alongside longtime friend

Senator John McCain’s final journey ended on Sunday on a grassy hill at the US Naval Academy alongside a lifelong friend. A horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery following a private service. The senator’s widow, Cindy, and his children were among those who walked behind the caisson.

Joining them were family and friends as well as members of Mr McCain’s Class of 1958 and military leaders. The US Navy band played marches along the way and several hundred Naval Academy midshipmen lined the path. A flyover of military aircraft in “missing man” formation honoured the Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and held more than five years as a prisoner of war. After the American flag was removed from the casket, a grieving Cindy McCain pressed her check to its surface and McCain sons Jimmy and Jack shared a hug.

Cindy McCain lays her head on the casket of Senator John McCain Credit: David Hume Kennerly/McCain Family via AP

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis presented flags to Cindy McCain and Roberta McCain, the senator’s 106-year-old mother. The burial was private as per the wishes of Mr McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Augus 25 from brain cancer at age 81. Those offering tributes or readings during the funeral service included Senator Lindsey Graham; McCain sons Jack and Douglas; retired General David Petraeus, former CIA director; and Mark Salter, Mr McCain’s longtime co-author. Gen Petraeus said Mr McCain was a man of “great courage, unshakeable determination, and unwavering devotion to our country and those who defend it,” according to remarks released by the family.

Jack McCain said of his father, “He fought hard, obstinately, exuberantly because he liked to fight, but more importantly, because he believed in what he was fighting for.” He later added, “My father fought and suffered, endured defeats, rose from the ground and fought again to keep faith with his heroes, to safeguard the country he loved and her causes, to be a better man, and to make a better world.” Earlier, as the hearse carrying Mr McCain passed through a gate and into the academy, there was loud applause from the several hundred people lining the street outside on the hot and muggy summer day. Many held their hands over their hearts and waved American flags. Some shouted, “God bless you.” People in the crowd held signs that read “Senator John McCain Thanks For Serving! Godspeed” and “Rest In Peace Maverick.”

People watch as the casket of Senator John is brought to Annapolis, Credit: Susan Walsh/AP