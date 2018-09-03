Lawyer leading review into miners’ strike policing launches call for evidence

The lawyer tasked with leading a review into the impact of policing during the miners’ strike in Scotland has urged those involved in the protests to speak out.

John Scott QC said there were still “strong feelings” about industrial action, although it took place more than three decades ago.

Miners across the UK went out on strike for a year in a bid to prevent the closure of pits by Margaret Thatcher’s government.

The dispute, which ran for a year between March 1984 and March 1985, included violent clashes between the police and strikers.

Launching a call for evidence, Mr Scott said: “Although the miners’ strike took place over 30 years ago, I am aware that strong feelings about it persist in Scotland, especially in mining communities.”

He added: “If you were a miner, part of a mining community, a police officer or in some other way affected by, or involved in the strike, please let us know about your experience.”

Mr Scott will be assisted during the review by an advisory panel made up of former MP and MSP Dennis Canavan, Jim Murdoch, a professor of public law at the University of Glasgow, and former Assistant Chief Constable Kate Thomson.