Money raised for Lee Rigby's son and Fusilier Aid Society spent on producing music single ‘flop’, court hears

A charity fundraiser who collected thousands of pounds for the son of murdered fusilier Lee Rigby spent profits on producing a music single he knew would be a “flop”, a court has heard.

Jurors heard how Gary Gardner raised at least £24,000 from various events but only £4,000 made its way to any charity because of his “enthusiasm for promoting emerging music artists”.

Members of the Military WIves Choir warned that the charity track called Miss You Machine would fail to make money.

Jurors heard he allegedly used some of these funds to produce the single.

They also heard he used the profits for travel expenses in London as he allegedly transferred funds from the charity bank account to his own personal account.

The 56-year-old lorry driver put on three truck-pull events in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the Leicestershire village of Medbourne and also in Market Harborough which were attended by thousands of people, including Fusilier Rigby’s widow Rebecca and his son Jack.

In May 2013, Private Lee Rigby of the Royal Fusiliers was murdered on the streets of London and Leicester Crown Court heard that shortly after his death, Gardner said he wanted to raise money for Jack Rigby and local Medbourne village causes.