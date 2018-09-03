Manufacturing sector in the doldrums as output slumps to two-year low

Output from Britain’s manufacturing sector fell to its lowest level in more than two years in August following a collapse in overseas demand.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 52.8 last month, down 53.8 in July and well below economist expectations of 54.

A reading above 50 indicates growth.

The figure represents a 25-month low and comes alongside job creation slowing to “near-stagnation” in the sector, and business optimism crashing to a 22-month low.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “The performance of the UK manufacturing sector looked increasingly lacklustre in August.

“The headline PMI fell to its lowest level for over two years, as growth of output and new orders slowed and the pace of job creation slumped to near stagnation.”