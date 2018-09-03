- ITV Report
Mum-on-the-run risks baby's life as she leads police on a high speed chase
A woman with a baby in the back seat led police on a high-speed chase that saw her crash her SUV into another vehicle before fleeing on foot into multi-lane traffic - with the baby seat slung over her arm.
The dramatic footage shows her then attempting to carjack a passing motorist - who is also revealed to have a child in the back seat.
The police finally catch up with the mum-on-the run and apprehend her - rescuing the baby who is still snug - and safe - in its car seat.
The footage, released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows an officer trying to stop the woman with a tyre deflation device after she fled when they attempted to stop her on charges of outstanding warrants.
The device bursts the front tyre, causing the woman to career into another lane. Undeterred she continues, driving through a red light and swerving over a central reservation into oncoming traffic.
Her luck gives way when she rear-ends another vehicle at a red light.
At that point, the woman gets out of the car, runs round to the back seat and grabs the baby in its carrier.
The police finally catch up with her when she attempts to carjack the passing female motorist. Shocked, the other woman leaps from the car, and as the police arrive, runs round to pull a young child from the back seat.
Local media says the suspect was charged with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
Her baby was turned over to Child Protective Services