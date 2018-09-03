Netanyahu extends warm welcome to Philippines leader Duterte

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended a warm welcome to controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the start of an official visit. The two leaders oversaw the signing of three agreements in trade, science and care-giving.

Mr Netanyahu highlighted the countries’ long friendship, how the Philippines took in Jewish refugees after the Second World War and was the only Asian nation to vote for Israel’s establishment. “We remember our friends and that friendship has blossomed over the years and especially over the last few years,” Mr Netanyahu told Mr Duterte. Mr Duterte said: “Israel can expect any help that the Philippines can extend.”

Mr Netanyahu, right, spoke of Israel’s close friendship with the Philippines Credit: Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP