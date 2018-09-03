News organisation vows to keep exposing injustice despite journalist arrests

An investigative news organisation whose journalists were arrested and later released has vowed to keep exposing injustice.

Award-winning reporters Trevor Birney, 51, and Barry McCaffrey, 48, were detained for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of confidential material used in their film on the 1994 Loughinisland loyalist pub shootings in the Co Down village.

They were freed on bail in Belfast on Friday evening.

An editorial from the film’s makers said: “Here at The Detail, Below The Radar and Fine Point Films our journalists will not be deterred from doing their jobs.

“We are extremely proud of our investigative journalism.

“We will always seek to expose injustice and shine a light on the truth.

“We will continue to turn over the stones that others wish we would leave alone.”