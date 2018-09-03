Nicola Benedetti to join hundreds of budding musicians on stage

Hundreds of young musicians across Scotland are to join violinist Nicola Benedetti in a series of events.

The Super Strings Sessions will see around 350 budding musicians have the opportunity to play alongside the 31-year-old.

Children and teachers from the four Big Noise centres in Stirling, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee to form one-off string ensembles at the events.

The project will culminate with a Festival of Strings Day at the Caird Hall, Dundee on Tuesday October 9.

Ms Benedetti, announcing the programme in Aberdeen, said: “I am extremely excited to be working with young people right across the country including children who already attend Big Noise.

“By attending the sessions, children and young people will not only have fun and make new friends but they will also learn to collaborate.

“I will be working to help improve their playing technique, freedom of expression and command of their instrument so that each element combines individually, and within an ensemble, to create the fullest sound possible.”

More than 2,500 children attend the Big Noise programme at its centres each week.

Sessions with Ms Benedetti were to be be held on Monday in Aberdeen, Tuesday in Stirling; Sunday in Glasgow as well as the final concert in Dundee.