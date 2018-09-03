Nursery told to improve quality of care and learning

A nursery has been ordered to make urgent improvements in the quality of care and learning for children.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal Improvement Notice on Angels Day Nursery in Paisley following an inspection which raised concerns.

The notice lists six areas for urgent improvement including staffing levels, staff training and management practice.

The notice says staff must demonstrate to the Care Inspectorate that a system is in place to monitor the standard of care and learning and a record of areas identified for development and improvements made must be maintained.

Staff have also been told to show that each child has a written plan setting out how their health, welfare and safety needs will be met.