Organ donor plea from longest-waiting heart patient

A man who has been waiting for a heart transplant for almost a decade has made a desperate plea to potential donors. Gareth Evans, 45, from Stockport, has been waiting for a new heart for more than nine years. He needed his first heart transplant when he was just 17 due to cardiomyopathy – a disease of the heart muscle. The organ has lasted for 28 years – even though he was told the life expectancy of his transplanted heart was between five and 10 years. But he was put on the general waiting list on February 23 2009, and is currently the longest-waiting heart patient on Britain’s transplant list. Mr Evans has become profoundly ill during his wait and has spent the last three months in Wythenshawe Hospital, south of Manchester.

At one stage he was removed from the transplant list and was forced to tell his wife and children to expect the worst. He described the moment as “the lowest point in my life”. But he was put back on the list after adjustments to his medication meant he became well enough to cope with the surgery again. He told the Press Association that he first became ill when he was aged just 16 and doing his GCSEs. “Obviously with the stress of my exams I didn’t think anything of it at the time. I got an apprenticeship, started my apprenticeship and started to notice that I was getting out of breath and I thought ‘something’s not right’,” he said. “I went for some tests and they found out I had cardiomyopathy – my heart had gone twice the size it should have been, the valves were leaking and the muscles had gone weak. “Within six months I had a heart transplant.”

Mr Evans continued: “The best thing I could do to honour my donor was to lead a good, normal life. And that’s what I did. I worked hard. “I was 17 and I was told: ‘You will maybe live five or 10 years.’ And I just thought ‘I’ll earn my money, I’ll spend my money’ and that’s what I did. “But as time went on I thought ‘well I’m still here’ and then I met my wife Danielle, and we had the two boys and I thought ‘I need to start planning for my future’. “After my first transplant they said my life expectancy was five to 10 years and 28 years later I’m still here.” Mr Evans enjoyed a 19-year long career, which culminated in him being a senior purchasing executive at BAE Systems, but he was forced to take early retirement due to ill health. “All of a sudden I went back to square one, back on the list,” said Mr Evans, who has two sons, William, 13, and Callum, 10. Mr Evans said: “The only way I can describe it is that for nearly a decade of my life I have been existing and not living. “When I took retirement I thought three years would be the worst-case scenario before I got a new heart.

Gareth Evans with his wife Danielle at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester Credit: Danny Lawson/PA