Ozzy Osbourne announces UK and Irish shows for farewell world tour

Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has announced shows in the UK and Ireland as part of his final world tour.

The former Black Sabbath frontman, 69, will kick off the European leg of his No More Tours 2 trek with a show in Dublin on January 30.

The performer will then head to the UK for six shows starting at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on February 1. He will also stop in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and his home city of Birmingham before finishing up with a show at London’s O2 Arena on February 11.

Osbourne said: “I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers.

“I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

Osbourne will be joined on the tour by heavy metal band Judas Priest as support. His own band will consist of long-term collaborators guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Cluefetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.