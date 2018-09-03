Parents of under-5s see nursery fees rise three times faster than wages

Working parents with children under five have seen nursery fees increase three times faster than their wages over the past decade, according to a new study. An analysis by the TUC showed that childcare costs have risen by 52% since 2008 for families with a full-time and a part-time working parent. Over the same period their wages have gone up by 17%.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The situation is worse for lone parents, with childcare costs for a single mother or father working full-time increasing seven times faster than earnings. Average fees in England are now £236 a week for a child under two in nursery, compared with £159 in 2008, £232 a week for a child over two in nursery, compared to £149 in 2008, said the TUC. Over the past 10 years the growth in nursery fees for families with a full-time and a part-time working parent has outstripped wages the most in the West Midlands, followed by the South East and the North East, the study revealed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.