Police investigate fire at Liverpool’s Littlewoods building

The blaze that tore through Liverpool’s Littlewoods building was started deliberately, police believe. The fire started on Sunday evening and raged into Monday morning as fire crews battled to save the famous landmark. It is feared that the roof and the upper floor of a wing of the building have been destroyed. A criminal investigation has now been launched, Merseyside Police said.

Firefighters battle the huge blaze in Edge Lane, Liverpool Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The force said: “We can confirm a joint investigation has been launched following the fire at the Littlewoods building in Wavertree, Liverpool, yesterday. “At around 8pm, emergency services were called to the building and the fire was brought under control by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. “The extent of damage and structural safety of the building is being assessed, and a fire investigator has established it is believed to be a case of deliberate ignition.” Merseyside Police said officers would be working with the fire service to gather forensic evidence from the blaze, as well as combing CCTV and appealing for witnesses to try to establish what happened. Anyone with any information has been urged to contact them. No-one was injured during the incident but at one point an area measuring 200m x 100m was alight, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.

The building on Edge Lane was built in 1938 Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

However, firefighters were able to prevent the whole site being engulfed and the 1930s Art Deco structure’s integrity was thought to have withstood the blaze. The former Littlewoods Pools building has lain empty since 2003, although a £50 million scheme to transform the site had recently been announced. Among the proposals was to build film and television studios at the site, potentially bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said the fire was “absolutely heartbreaking” and “a real setback”. “Let’s hope and pray its salvageable,” he tweeted. MFRS said it was first called to the building at 7.52pm on Sunday and the fire was declared to be under control at around 1.30am on Monday. Adam Higgins, co-founder of the building’s developer Capital & Centric, said the blaze had started in the west wing, which is known for its tower. Fire crews were able to prevent flames spreading to the east wing, although the roof and an internal floor of the west wing were feared to have collapsed. Twickenham Studios, the production company that had planned to move into the east wing as part of a new scheme, tweeted: “Very sad news. Hope all are safe and sound tonight. Thinking of you over there.”

