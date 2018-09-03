Police launch crackdown on poor driver vision

A police crackdown on drivers with defective eyesight has been launched.

Every motorist stopped by roads police officers from three forces in September will be required to read a number plate from 20 metres.

Anyone who fails will have their driving licence immediately revoked.

Data from the tests will be used to improve understanding of the extent of poor driver vision.

The initiative is being run by forces in Thames Valley, Hampshire and the West Midlands, and is supported by road safety charity Brake and optician firm Vision Express.

Sergeant Rob Heard, representing the police forces taking part in the campaign, said: “Not being able to see a hazard or react to a situation quickly enough can have catastrophic consequences.”

He warned that officers will be carrying out eyesight checks “at every opportunity”.

Officers can request an urgent revocation of a licence through the DVLA if they believe the safety of other road users will be put at risk if a driver remains on the road.

The power was introduced in 2013 under Cassie’s Law, named after 16-year-old Cassie McCord, who died when an 87-year-old man lost control of his vehicle in Colchester, Essex.

It later emerged he had failed a police eyesight test days earlier, but a legal loophole meant he was allowed to continue driving.