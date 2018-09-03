Protect police dogs by introducing ‘Finn’s Law’, Holyrood ministers urged

The Scottish Government is being urged to give police dogs the “protection they deserve” by including plans to make attacking such animals a specific offence. Tories want Nicola Sturgeon to include a so-called Finn’s Law in her parliamentary programme for the coming year. The First Minister is due to unveil plans for 12 bills when MSPs return to Holyrood after the summer break on Tuesday. Currently, it is not a specific crime to kill or injure a police dog in Scotland, but with the UK Government having signalled its support for such a change, SNP ministers are being encouraged to follow suit. Pc Dave Wardell, from Hertfordshire, began campaigning for the reform after his police dog Finn was injured with a knife as they attempted to make an arrest in 2016.

Police dog Finn, now retired, suffered life-threatening injuries Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A petition from Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr for Finn’s Law – which would make it a specific offence to attack a service animal – to be introduced in Scotland has attracted the support of almost 40,000 people. As well as protecting police dogs and horses and animals working with the fire service, military and other public services, such a law could also be applied to assistance animals such as guide dogs. Mr Kerr said: “In Scotland, hundreds of service animals in Police Scotland keep us safe by putting themselves in harm’s way.

