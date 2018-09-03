Retail sales weaken in August as sunshine dims

Retail sales continued to slow in August as consumers felt the pinch, despite warm weather fuelled-grocery spending and back-to-school purchases.

Figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG sales monitor showed that retail sales increased by 0.2% on a like-for-like basis compared to the same month in 2017.

This compares to a rise of 0.5% in July, when buoyant spending on food and drink delivered a fillip to a beleaguered sector.

Total sales also dipped, falling from 1.6%% in July to 1.3%.

Parents splashing out on children’s clothes and computers helped boost the sector, but it meant that hard-pressed consumers were less likely to splurge on items like clothing and footwear.