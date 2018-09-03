September's off to a promising start but what about the rest of the month?
After one of our hottest summers on record, September has started off on a promising start with warm sunshine and highs of 26C over the weekend - well above average for the time of year.
Despite rumours of our remarkable summer extending into this month - it's looking increasingly likely that it'll be a disappointing end to the week with more cloud, brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and lower temperatures - all in all it'll feel distinctly autumnal.
Beyond this weekend the jury is still out.
There are hints of the weather improving again - but with storms and hurricanes forming in the very active tropical atlantic this time of year - nothing is certain.
Ex-tropical storms the other side of the atlantic often get tangled up in our weather systems through autumn months - bringing the remnants and the risk of some very wet, windy weather.
These storms and the path they take can also draw up high pressure from the Azores - and therefore fine, settled unseasonably warm conditions.
Seeing better weather in September than August is not unheard of - just as the kids go back to school.
In recent years we've often seen temperatures well above the monthly average - with the highest temperature of 2016 falling in September rather than the summer months, including the hottest September day for over 100 years when temperatures reached 34C.
Notably, 2003, 2006, 2014 and 2016 all produced exceptionally warm Septembers - 2014 was notable after a particularly wet and chilly August.
There is no pattern to why September often exceeds expectations - but in the last decade or so, our autumns have often produced some remarkable warm, sunny days.