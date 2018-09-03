September's off to a promising start but what about the rest of the month?

After one of our hottest summers on record, September has started off on a promising start with warm sunshine and highs of 26C over the weekend - well above average for the time of year.

Despite rumours of our remarkable summer extending into this month - it's looking increasingly likely that it'll be a disappointing end to the week with more cloud, brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and lower temperatures - all in all it'll feel distinctly autumnal.

Beyond this weekend the jury is still out.

There are hints of the weather improving again - but with storms and hurricanes forming in the very active tropical atlantic this time of year - nothing is certain.