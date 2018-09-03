SNP membership overtakes the Tories for the first time

SNP membership has overtaken the Tories for the first time, pushing the party of government into third place. House of Commons Library data shows the SNP membership has just under 125,500 registered members, compared to 124,000 for the Conservatives. A House of Commons Library spokesman tweeted: “The latest available data shows that membership of the SNP (August 2018) has surpassed the latest reported figures for the Conservatives (March 2018).”

Nicola Sturgeon reacted with amazement to official figures showing her party was now the second largest in the UK by membership. She said: “Wow – the SNP is now officially the second biggest party in the whole of the UK.” SNP business convener Derek Mackay MSP welcomed the figures, which he said were boosted in June by the row over the so-called Brexit “power grab” on devolved governments.

