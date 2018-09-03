Teenagers sought in attempted murder probe

Police are hunting a gang of youths who left a teenager needing hospital treatment after an attack.

The incident, which is being treated as an attempted murder, happened on London Road, near to Helenslea Park, in the east of Glasgow at around 7.50pm on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by a group of young people, thought to be aged between 14 and 17.

The victim then went into a nearby bar and police were called.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition

Detective Constable Eilidh Marshall, Shettleston Police Office, said: “This incident is being treated as attempted murder due to the seriousness of the man’s injuries. It is vital that we find the person or persons responsible.

“We believe that the group involved had been in the nearby park throughout the evening prior to the attack.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area last night, however we would appeal to anyone we have not spoken to, or anyone with any further information to come forward and contact us.”