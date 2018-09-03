Thames Water to invest ‘record amount’ after leakage failures

The UK’s largest water company plans to invest a record amount on improving infrastructure after paying heavy compensation over leakage failures.

Thames Water will spend £11.7 billion on upgrades for the period 2020-2025, according to its five-year business plan submitted to regulator Ofwat on Monday.

It includes £2.1 billion to “boost resilience and reduce leakage”, the water provider for London and Thames Valley said.

In June, the company – which supplies more than 15 million people – was ordered to pay a total of £120 million to compensate customers over leakage failures.

The five-year plan will cut leaks by 15%, reduce pollution incidents by almost one-fifth, and generate enough green energy to power 115,000 homes, Thames Water said.