Trees that survived Bank Buildings fire ‘should be preserved as symbol of hope’

Two trees which survived an enormous fire which gutted Belfast’s Bank Buildings should be preserved as a symbol of hope, it has been proposed.

A huge blaze destroyed the front section of the building, which housed a Primark store, and took more than three days to extinguish.

It started close to the top of the building at around 11am on Tuesday, leaving a charred shell.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey opened Monday evening’s meeting of Belfast City Council by expressing her thanks to the emergency services for their work.

She added her hopes that the historic facade can be saved.

A room in Belfast City Hall has been made available for Primark workers and their Usdaw union representatives to meet on Tuesday to discuss their situation moving forward.