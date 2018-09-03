Tributes paid to woman who died in crash with trailer

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in a crash with a trailer.

The crash happened at around 10am on Thursday in the village of Saline, Fife.

Michelle Russell from Alva, Clackmannanshire, was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the B913 road at the Saline Hotel when it was involved in a collision with the trailer being towed by a Land Rover Discovery.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.