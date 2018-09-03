Tropical Storm brings hurricane watch to US Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Gordon has lashed southern Florida with heavy rains and high winds, forcing beach goers to drier ground. Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the central US Gulf Coast. Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early on Monday as it moved west-north-west at 16mph. The storm is expected to reach coastal Mississippi and Louisiana by late Tuesday and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said the storm was west-south-west of Marco Island, and maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50mph. Miami Beach Police the Labour Day holiday was “not a beach day”, with rough surf and potential rip currents. Red flags flew over Pensacola-area beaches in Florida’s Panhandle, where swimming and wading in the Gulf of Mexico was prohibited. More than 4,000 Florida Power & Light customers lost power due to weather conditions. The National Weather Service said conditions were “somewhat favourable” for tornadoes in affected parts of south Florida.

