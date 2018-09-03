Trump attacks union leader on Labour Day

President Donald Trump has attacked a top union leader on the annual US holiday that celebrates workers. Mr Trump lashed out on Twitter following criticism from the president of the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations (AFL-CIO) Richard Trumka. Mr Trump tweeted on Labour Day that Mr Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend”.

He added: “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!” The president’s attack came after Mr Trumka appeared on Fox News Sunday over the weekend where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) should include Canada. Mr Trumka, whose organisation is an umbrella group for most unions, said the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico are “integrated” and “it’s pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal”.

Mr Trump had previously said on Twitter that there was “no political necessity” to keep Canada in Nafta. But it is questionable whether Mr Trump can unilaterally exclude Canada from a deal to replace the three-nation Nafta agreement, without the approval of the US Congress. Any such move would likely face lengthy legal and congressional challenges.

Trump administration negotiations to keep Canada in the re-imagined trade bloc are to resume this week as Washington and Ottawa try to break a deadlock over issues such as Canada’s dairy market and US efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition. Mr Trump wants to get a trade deal finalised by December 1. Mr Trumka also said of Mr Trump: “The things that he’s done to hurt workers outpace what he’s done to help workers,” arguing that Mr Trump has not come through with an infrastructure programme and has overturned regulations that “will hurt us on the job”.

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon