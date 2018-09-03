Turkey to adjust monetary policy amid economic woes

Turkey’s central bank has said it will adjust its monetary policy this month, raising hopes it will finally increase interest rates.

Independent experts say an interest rates hike is needed to keep the currency from falling and fuelling a financial crisis.

The bank’s decision came after official figures showed that the annual inflation rate in Turkey jumped to 17.9% in August from 16% in July. That is the highest since 2003, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power.

The central bank, which will next meet on September 13 to set rates, has come under pressure from Mr Erdogan to refrain from raising interest rates.