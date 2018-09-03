UK pressured Mauritius into giving up Chagos Islands, court told

Officials from Mauritius have told United Nations judges that the UK pressured its leaders into giving up the Chagos Islands as a condition of independence. The claim by the Indian Ocean island nation about its former colonial power could have an impact on a strategically important US military base. Judges at the International Court of Justice began hearing arguments for an advisory opinion the UN General Assembly requested on the legality of British sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. The largest island, Diego Garcia, has housed the US base since the 1970s.

Mauritius claims the UK illegally maintains sovereignty over the Chagos Islands Credit: AP Photo/Mike Corder

Mauritius defence minister Anerood Jugnauth told judges: “The process of decolonisation of Mauritius remains incomplete as a result of the unlawful detachment of an integral part of our territory on the eve of our independence.” Mauritius argues that the Chagos archipelago was part of its territory since at least the 18th century and was taken unlawfully by the UK in 1965, three years before the island gained independence. Britain insists it has sovereignty over the archipelago, which it calls the British Indian Ocean Territory. Mr Jugnauth said that during independence negotiations, then-British prime minister Harold Wilson told Mauritius’s leader at the time, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, that “he and his colleagues could return to Mauritius either with independence or without it and that the best solution for all might be independence and detachment (of the Chagos Islands) by agreement.” Mr Ramgoolam understood Mr Wilson’s words “to be in the nature of a threat”, Mr Jugnauth said. British Solicitor General Robert Buckland described the case as essentially a bilateral dispute about sovereignty and urged the court not to issue an advisory opinion. Mr Buckland also disputed Mauritius’s claim about coercion, citing Ramgoolam as saying after the deal that the detachment of the Chagos islands was a “matter that was negotiated”. The UK sealed a deal with the US in 1966 to use the territory for defence purposes. The United States maintains a base there for aircraft and ships and has backed Britain in the legal dispute with Mauritius.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.