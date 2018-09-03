UWS Lanarkshire campus opens to students after £110m project

Based in Hamilton International Business Park near businesses including HSBC, Babcock and John Lewis, UWS said the campus will promote collaboration with students, graduates and academics.

The university said it represents a “step-change in the way learning and teaching is delivered in Scotland”.

The site has been completed in a two-year project and includes cutting-edge research facilities, an environmental chamber and virtual wards for nursing and midwifery courses.

The University of the West of Scotland’s (UWS) new £110 million Lanarkshire campus has opened to students.

Professor Craig Mahoney, principal and vice-chancellor of UWS, said: “The opening of the UWS Lanarkshire campus is a momentous occasion in our University’s history, and has been delivered on time and on budget – an extremely proud moment for everyone involved in the highly-ambitious project.

“The new campus will give students and staff access to some of the most advanced teaching and research facilities in the UK.

“It will also have a tremendous impact on the local community, with estimates suggesting the campus will result in a £443 million boost over the next 25 years.”

He added: “The way students learn is changing. With direct access to knowledge at their fingertips in the form of smart devices, students need a campus which is flexible and responsive to learning in all its forms – UWS Lanarkshire is equipped with first-class facilities to support the changing nature of learning and teaching higher education.

“Every element of the campus has been carefully considered to ensure it is modern, connected, collaborative, sustainable and that it provides significant opportunities for research and enterprise activity.

“As we welcome students to the UWS Lanarkshire campus, we hope they will relish the opportunities it presents and be proud of their new university facility. We want all our students to use the new space, shape it, and make it their own.”