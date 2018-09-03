Vote on Magdalene Laundry sale adjourned by Dublin council

A vote on the sale of the Sean McDermott Street Magdalene Laundry has been adjourned until September 13. Social Democrat councillor Gary Gannon tabled an emergency motion to prevent the sale of the Dublin site to a Japanese hotel chain. Mr Gannon argues that as the last Magdalene Laundry of its kind still in the possession of the state, it should not be sold off for commercial interest.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Dublin City Council meeting on Monday ran out of time to hold the vote as Mayor Nial Ring attempted to calm councillors angry about the proposal to hold the vote in the final minutes. In the six minutes left to debate the sale, Mr Gannon declined to speak to save time, but thanked victims and survivors of the Magdalene Laundries in the public gallery. “People who travelled here, and who illuminated the darkest corners of abuse in this country,” he said. Janice Boylan, of Sinn Fein, tabled an amendment although she said the party fully supported Mr Gannon’s motion.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We are completely and utterly opposed to the proposal, and we have stated this from day one. “We have worked closely with survivors and listened attentively to them and worked with residents. “We believe an appropriate memorial to the Magdalene women should be the centrepiece of the site.” The amendment added that the site should be used for social and affordable housing and other needs of the local community.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.