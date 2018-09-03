Water firms promise price cuts and fewer leaks

Water companies United Utilities and Severn Trent have pledged to slash bills for millions of customers and tackle leaks as part of fresh business plans.

United Utilities said it would cut average bills by 10.5% in real terms between 2020 and 2025, amounting to a reduction of £45 per customer.

The North West-focused firm also said it will invest £750 million in delivering a “major water resilience scheme” for customers in Manchester and the Pennines.

The company will aim to deliver a 15% reduction in leaks by 2025, according to its five-year business plan released to regulator Ofwat.

As part of Ofwat’s 2019 price review, water companies are required to outline a detailed business plan, demonstrating how they will meet the needs of their customers from 2020 to 2025.