What has Boris Johnson said about Theresa May’s Brexit plan?

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has laid into the Prime Minister’s Chequers Brexit plan, accusing her and the Government of surrendering to Brussels.

What has Mr Johnson said?

He has used a mixture of war and British wrestling analogies to mount a full-on assault on Mrs May’s Brexit plan. He said the UK/EU negotiations over the Brexit deal are a “fix” that is “about as pre-ordained as a bout between Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy” – big stars in the 1980s.

So he is not happy about the Chequers plan then?

Not in the slightest, but then he resigned as foreign secretary in July because of it. In his Telegraph column on Monday, he said the plan hammered out by the PM was a “disaster” that would mean “abandoning the notion of the UK as a proud, independent economic actor”.

What’s the problem?

The Irish border/customs issue, widely seen as the main sticking point in negotiations, between London and Brussels, could have been fixed in the past two years, he argues, but the fact they haven’t is proof of figures in Government trying to “stop a proper Brexit”. He said: “The scandal is not that we have failed, but that we have not even tried.”

Why is he coming out with this now?

The intervention has been widely interpreted as the latest step in Mr Johnson’s long walk towards the front door of 10 Downing Street as prime minister in place of Mrs May.

Does anyone else agree with him?

The article has received support among Brexiteers. Former Brexit secretary Davis Davis told ITV News Boris Johnson "had a point", adding: "Chequers is not what we want, it doesn't meet the promises. What we need is a free trade plus deal and that's what we should be pushing for." Steve Baker, who quit as a Brexit minister alongside his boss, Mr Davis, in July, said it was a “superb article”. Owen Paterson, also a vociferous Brexiteer, said it was a “clear articulation” of the “‘myths’ surrounding the Irish border & solutions to supposed problems". But on Monday, asked on Good Morning Britain if it would be better if Mrs May stood down, he said: “No, we don’t need any more turbulence right now.”

And who is criticising Mr Johnson?

