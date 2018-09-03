Witnesses sought after two killed in road crashes

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after two separate fatal road crashes.

A 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Sunday night in Newcastlewest, Limerick.

The collision occurred at Rylands, on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale Road.

The man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place at Limerick University Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 069 20650.

In a separate incident, a woman died after a car accident in Drogheda in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai are investigating the collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 10 and 11 at around 1.20am.

The woman was alone in the car when she was fatally injured in a crash with another vehicle.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealling for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.