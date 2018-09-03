Zoe Ball favourite to take over from Chris Evans on Radio 2

Zoe Ball has been named favourite to step into Chris Evans’ shoes as the new host of the Radio 2 breakfast show.

Other names who could be in the frame include Sara Cox, Simon Mayo and Dermot O’Leary.

Radio 2, which has come under criticism for its male-heavy daytime line-up, has plenty of time to make a choice with the broadcaster continuing his run until December.

Here is a look at the early contenders:

Zoe Ball – 4/7