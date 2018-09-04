Appeal for witnesses after three injured in crash involving police car

Police investigating a two vehicle collision involving a police car on an emergency call are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

A police officer was hurt and two other people were seriously injured in the crash which happened on the A9 near Delny in the Highlands at around 3pm on Monday.

The marked police car was responding to another incident when it was involved in a collision with a black Mazda 3.

A man and a woman, both in their 50s who were in the Mazda, were airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Their injuries are described as serious but are not thought to be life threatening.

The policeman, who was the only person in the police vehicle, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and has since been released.

Road Policing Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses, however we believe there are other motorists who were in the area immediately prior to and just after the collision and could have information that could assist us.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to a witness who was driving a motorbike and another witness driving a car who negotiated around the collision shortly after it occurred.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 2528.”

Police Scotland said it has referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner as is standard procedure.

The road was closed between Invergordon and Kildary while emergency services dealt with the incident.