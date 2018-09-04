Novichok victim Charlie Rowley ‘feeling positive’ and ‘hoping to get out of hospital in next two or three weeks’

Novichok poisoning victim Charlie Rowley has told ITV News he is optimistic about his recovery and hopes to be discharged from hospital within a month.

Mr Rowley exclusively told ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn he is “feeling positive about the news” he’s hearing from doctors and is “hoping to get out of hospital in the next two or three weeks”.

He is currently being treated for meningitis and loss of eyesight in Salisbury District Hospital.

He says his eyesight has “improved” but is not yet fully restored and says there is still “a bit of meningitis in the system”.

Speaking from the hospital ward he shares with six other patients, Mr Rowley said that he’s grateful for the support he’s been given and looking forward to the moment he’s well enough to be discharged.

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner Mr Rowley, 45, were exposed to Novichok in June 2018.

Ms Sturgess died nine days after being admitted to hospital, while Mr Rowley's condition has stabilised.