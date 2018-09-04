Donald Trump hits out at Watergate reporter over tell-all book

US President Donald Trump has described an incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down Richard Nixon as “nasty stuff”, denying certain scenes occurred. Fear: Trump In The White House by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward has angered the White House, with Trump aides quoted as calling him an “idiot” and admitting they snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from taking rash actions. It is the latest book to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief. On Tuesday, the Post published details from the book, the Watergate reporter’s forthcoming examination of Mr Trump’s first 18 months in office. The publication of Mr Woodward’s book has been anticipated for weeks, and current and former White House officials estimate that nearly all their colleagues co-operated with the famed Watergate journalist.

Fear: Trump In The White House will be released on September 11 Credit: Simon & Schuster via AP

Mr Trump spoke to the conservative Daily Caller after details emerged about the book, calling it “another bad book” and saying Mr Woodward has “a lot of credibility problems”. The president also denied that senior aides took sensitive documents from his desk, saying “there was nobody taking anything from me”. The White House, in a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dismissed the book as “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad”. The book quotes chief of staff John Kelly as having doubts about Mr Trump’s mental faculties, declaring during one meeting “we’re in Crazytown”. It also says he called Mr Trump an “idiot”, an account that Mr Kelly denied. “The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true,” he said in a statement. The book says that Mr Trump’s former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, doubted the president’s ability to avoid perjuring himself should he be interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and potential co-ordination with Mr Trump’s campaign. Mr Dowd stepped down in January. “Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jumpsuit,” he is quoted telling the president. Mr Dowd, in a statement, said “no so-called ‘practice session’ or ‘re-enactment'” took place and denied saying that Mr Trump was likely to end up in an orange jumpsuit. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis is quoted explaining to Mr Trump why the US maintains troops on the Korean Peninsula to monitor North Korea’s missile activities. “We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” Mr Mattis said, according to the book. The book recounts that Mr Mattis told “close associates that the president acted like – and had the understanding of – ‘a fifth or sixth-grader'”.

Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis is quoted explaining to Mr Trump why the US maintains troops on the Korean Peninsula Credit: Rick Findler/PA