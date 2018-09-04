Donald Trump warns Syria ‘must not recklessly attack’ Idlib province

Donald Trump has warned Syrian president Bashar Assad and his allies against a “reckless attack” on Idlib province. It comes after Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the start of a visit to Damascus that “terrorists must be purged” from Syria’s Idlib and the entire north-western province returned to government control. But the US president said on Twitter that “President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province”. He added: “The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!”

Mr Zarif’s comments in Damascus were reported by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency and came as Syrian forces and their allies were preparing for an assault on Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country. “Syria’s territorial integrity should be safeguarded and all tribes and groups, as one society, should start the reconstruction process, and the refugees should return to their homes,” Mr Zarif said. He met with Mr Assad and his foreign minister Walid al-Moallem, who is just back from a visit to Moscow. The visit comes days before the leaders of Iran, Turkey, and Russia are expected to meet in Iran to discuss the situation in Idlib.

During their meeting, Mr Assad and Mr Zarif discussed the agenda of the summit in Iran. A statement from Mr Assad’s office said Iran and Syria “had similar views on the different issues” to be discussed. It provided no further details. Mr Zarif said it was necessary to consult “with our Syrian friends” ahead of the September 7 summit, according to Fars. Iran has lent crucial military and economic support to Mr Assad throughout the seven-year civil war and the discussions are expected to focus on the decisive battle for Idlib. Mr Assad has vowed to defeat the opposition in its last refuge in the north-western province if the rebels do not surrender to government rule.

Syrian president Bashar Assad speaks with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Damascus Credit: SANA via AP