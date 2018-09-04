Half of young people losing confidence in MPs, poll finds

Half of young people say their confidence in politicians has got worse over the past year, a survey has shown. Debt, the cost of living and anxiety about Brexit have also worsened over the past year, Populus Data Solutions researchers found. Young Women’s Trust (YWT) chief executive Carole Easton, who commissioned the survey, said MPs needed to help young people tackle their problems.

“Young people are saying they feel ignored by politicians,” Dr Easton said. “MPs need to step up, start listening to them and provide them with hope for the future. “As well as improving young people’s job opportunities and ending the discrimination that sees under-25s paid less than their older counterparts for the same work, Young Women’s Trust is calling for MPs to hold events with young women in their constituencies to listen to their views.” The YWT charity, which supports young women on low or no pay, surveyed 4,000 people and found 2,000 have less confidence in MPs now than this time last year.

