Harry and Meghan to meet inspirational youngsters at WellChild Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to celebrate the courage shown by seriously ill youngsters at the annual WellChild Awards. Harry and Meghan will join children, parents, carers and celebrity supporters at the glittering ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London. The duke has been patron of WellChild – the national charity for seriously ill children and their families – since 2007.

Harry with the WellChild award winners in 2017 Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

It will be former Suits star Meghan’s first time at the moving event, which celebrates the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and those who care for them. The duke and duchess will attend a pre-ceremony reception and meet the young winners of each award category and their families, and the nominated healthcare professionals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Harry will present an award during the ceremony and also deliver a speech. Winners this year include seven-year-old Matilda Booth, from Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire, who has spina bifida, is paralysed from the chest down and has had more more than 40 operations. She has been praised for her “great zest for life” and her “courage, strength and determination”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.