Honey bee-killing Asian hornet confirmed in Cornwall

A sighting of the honey bee killing Asian hornet has been confirmed in Cornwall.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said work was already under way to identify any nests and destroy them.

The latest sighting of the Asian hornet in the UK was in the Fowey area of south Cornwall.

Bee inspectors from the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s National Bee Unit have started carrying out surveillance and monitoring a 2km radius around the initial sighting.