How customers have felt the impact of TSB’s problems

Up to 1.9 million people using TSB’s digital and mobile banking found themselves locked out of their bank accounts.

Problems erupted following a migration of customer data from former owner Lloyds’ IT system to a new one managed by TSB’s current owner Sabadell.

Why has TSB come under the spotlight?

Here is a look at what happened and how customers were affected.

Thousands of complaints flooded in as TSB’s IT meltdown left customers unable to manage their day-to-day finances.

Some customers were unable to access their cash or pay bills – while others reported being able to see other people’s accounts.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, which monitors data and privacy, previously said it was looking into the situation.

MPs on the Treasury Committee heard from the bank in April that 40,000 complaints were received over a 10-day period.

By the end of July, over 135,000 complaints had been logged.

What about people who have incurred charges because of the hitches?

TSB has promised that its customers will not be left out of pocket as a result of the glitches. They can raise a complaint with the bank, and if they are still unhappy after giving it a chance to respond they can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service, which resolves disputes between consumers and firms.

Have other problems emerged?

MPs have voiced strong concerns over how the problems were handled and fears were also raised about some people being targeted by fraudsters following the IT issues.

The saga took another twist when it emerged some former TSB customers had found their direct debits had been cancelled and firms were apparently told that they had died.

And customers of the bank have faced further frustration just this week, with many unable to access their accounts on Monday.