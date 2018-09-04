Inspirational cystic fibrosis activist Claire Wineland dies aged 21 after lung transplant

A YouTuber famous for her inspiring videos about living with cystic fibrosis has died after a lung transplant that was hoped would extend her life.

Claire Wineland, who gained a huge online following for documenting her battle with lung disease, passed away at the age of 21, leaving behind thousands of devastated supporters.

After battling the illness her whole life, in August she underwent a successful double lung transplant, but she suffered a stroke shortly after and never recovered.

Her foundation said she had the "most peaceful passing" and died surrounded by family.

"Our inspirational founder passed away. She was not in any pain and the medical staff said it was the most peaceful passing they had ever witnessed," wrote the Claire's Place Foundation in a Facebook post.