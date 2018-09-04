Jolene Bunting accused of causing ‘reputational damage to Belfast City Council’

The conduct of independent councillor Jolene Bunting has caused “a level of reputational damage to Belfast City Council”, a hearing by Northern Ireland’s local government watchdog has been told.

The claim was made in a statement given by the council’s chief executive, Suzanne Wylie.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards is looking into 14 complaints about Ms Bunting’s behaviour.

On Tuesday, acting commissioner Ian Gordon chaired an interim hearing at the Resolution Centre in Belfast.

It follows an interim report by deputy commissioner Paul McFadden, which recommends that it is in the public interest for Ms Bunting to be suspended for six months.

Counsel for the deputy commissioner outlined to the hearing areas of the councillor’s code of conduct to which the complaints against Ms Bunting relate.

These include an onus to represent the whole community, to promote good relations and act as a positive example.

He outlined details of the complaints.

These included Ms Bunting’s endorsement of comments made by Britain First frontwoman Jayda Fransen during the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally at Belfast City Hall on August 6 2017.