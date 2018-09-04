Judy Garland’s stolen ruby slippers from Wizard Of Oz are found 13 years later

A pair of sequined ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz, which were stolen from her home town 13 years ago, have been recovered, officials said.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota, in August 2005 by someone who climbed through a window and broke into a small display case.

The shoes were insured for one million dollars.

Law enforcement offered an initial 250,000 dollars reward, and a fan in Arizona offered another million in 2015.

The FBI is expected to announce details of how the shoes were found at a news conference and prosecutors from North Dakota are due to attend.