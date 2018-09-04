Labour considers approach to tackling anti-Semitism

If Labour adopts an international definition of anti-Semitism it could be the “start of the journey” to rebuilding trust with the Jewish community, deputy leader Tom Watson said. His comments came as Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) considered how to defuse the row over anti-Semitism which has simmered for months. In an indication that the situation could escalate even further, Scotland Yard was reviewing a leaked file of anti-Semitism complaints within Labour.

There were noisy protests from rival groups outside Labour’s HQ as senior party figures met to consider whether to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism and its illustrative examples. Critics have claimed that the wording of the examples could prevent criticism of the Israeli government’s actions against Palestinians, but senior Labour figures have urged the body to adopt the full definition in order to help draw a line under an issue which has dogged Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. Mr Watson said: “I hope we can adopt the IHRA definition today, I hope that is the start of the journey in rebuilding trust with the Jewish community.”

Rival groups of protesters gathered outside Labour’s HQ Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Before the deputy leader’s comments, controversial activist Peter Willsman was given a warm welcome by supporters, but jeered by critics, as he arrived at Labour’s head office. Mr Willsman was re-elected to Labour’s National Executive Committee on Monday despite losing the support of the influential Momentum group after it emerged he had blamed Jewish “Trump fanatics” for the anti-Semitism row. Opponents shouted “shame on you” as Mr Willsman arrived, and police were in attendance outside the office block housing Labour’s HQ to keep rival groups of protesters apart.

Peter Willsman was cheered by supporters and jeered by critics as he arrived Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA