Labour NEC agrees to adopt full IHRA anti-Semitism guidelines

Labour's governing body has decided to adopt internationally recognised anti-Semitism guidelines in full, following weeks of heated debate over the issue.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) anti-Semitism guidelines were initially accepted by the party in July - but with four examples removed.

This added fuel to an ongoing row about anti-Semitism in the Labour party, with veteran Labour MP Frank Field citing the party’s handling of the issue when he resigned the party whip last week.