Labour NEC agrees to adopt full IHRA anti-Semitism guidelines
Labour's governing body has decided to adopt internationally recognised anti-Semitism guidelines in full, following weeks of heated debate over the issue.
The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) anti-Semitism guidelines were initially accepted by the party in July - but with four examples removed.
This added fuel to an ongoing row about anti-Semitism in the Labour party, with veteran Labour MP Frank Field citing the party’s handling of the issue when he resigned the party whip last week.
ITV News' political editor Robert Peston tweeted:
The party has also adopted an additional statement ensuring free speech.
It has emerged Jeremy Corbyn drafted an additional statement referring to the IHRA guidelines, to be endorsed by the NEC, but withdrew it when it was not accepted.
There have been a number of protests against the party's handling of the issue.
As the NEC met to discuss the issue, protesters on both sides of the argument demonstrated outside.
Along with Frank Field a number of Labour MPs have publicly called out party leader Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of the issue.
After allegedly calling Corbyn an "anti-Semite" and "a racist" in July, Dame Margaret Hodge said on Saturday he "has allowed anti-Semitism and racism to run rife".
The four IHRA anti-Semitism definitions not originally adopted by the party would have stifled criticism of Israel and speech in support of Palestinian rights, critics argued.
These definitions were:
- accusing Jewish people of being more loyal to Israel than their home country
- claiming that Israel’s existence as a state is a racist endeavour
- requiring higher standards of behaviour from Israel than other nations
- comparing contemporary Israeli policies to those of the Nazis
The decision to add the extra wording on free speech was condemned by some as a "caveat" which risks giving racists a "get out of jail card".