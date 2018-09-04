Labour ruling body to consider adopting anti-Semitism definition

Labour’s ruling body will decide whether to fully adopt an international definition of anti-Semitism as the row over the party’s response to the problem continued to simmer. Splits within Labour were further exposed by the re-election to the party’s National Executive Committee of a controversial activist who called some members of the Jewish community “Trump fanatics” and accused them of making up allegations of anti-Semitism. Peter Willsman was elected to serve another two-year term on the NEC on Monday and the body of senior party representatives will be in the spotlight again as it considers the issue of anti-Semitism on Tuesday.

John McDonnell has backed the full IHRA examples of anti-Semitism Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell became the most senior Labour figure to call for the party to fully adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism. Mr McDonnell acknowledged the party should have moved more quickly to resolve a row which has dominated headlines over the summer and sparked warnings of a deep rift with Britain’s Jewish community. The NEC will consider whether to reverse its decision to omit some examples of anti-Semitic behaviour in the definition from its code of conduct for party members. Critics of the IHRA approach have claimed it could restrict their ability to criticise the Israeli government’s actions against Palestinians and protests are expected outside Labour’s London HQ urging the NEC to reject the examples.

