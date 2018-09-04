Lewinsky storms offstage after ‘off limits’ Clinton question

The former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist tweeted that there were agreed-upon parameters regarding the topics of her conversation about the perils of the internet.

Monica Lewinsky has said she stormed offstage at a Jerusalem event because of an interviewer’s “off limits” question about former president Bill Clinton.

She called Israeli news anchor Yonit Levi’s first question about her relationship with Mr Clinton a “blatant disregard for our agreement”.

Ms Levi asked Ms Lewinsky if she still expected a personal apology from Mr Clinton over the fallout from the scandal of their affair 20 years ago.

Ms Lewinsky responded: “I’m so sorry. I’m not going to be able to do this.”

She then put down her microphone and walked offstage.

Ms Lewinsky says on Twitter: “It became clear to me I had been misled.”