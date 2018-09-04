Lucy McHugh’s mother urges Facebook to release murder suspect’s password

The mother of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has urged Facebook to give police access to an account belonging to the man suspected of murdering the 13-year-old. Stacey White said detectives could uncover information vital to their investigation if they are allowed to read messages sent and received by Stephen Nicholson before the teenager’s death. The care worker, 24, was jailed for 14 months on Friday over his refusal to hand over the password to his account. Investigators face having to take lengthy legal action in the US in order to obtain access, with the delay branded “deeply disturbing” by the head of the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

Ms White has said unlocking the account would “certainly give police an idea of what was being said between Lucy and Stephen”. “In situations like this, Facebook really should just release the information that is needed and I think that is the opinion that everybody has,” she told the Daily Mail. “They should give over the account details. Lucy needs justice. It’s so easy for them to do.” Nicholson, a father-of-one, was staying at Lucy’s family home in Southampton until several days before she was found stabbed to death in woodland on July 26. According to prosecutors he had contact with the teenager as recently as the morning of her disappearance. While being questioned on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child, he twice refused to give detectives his Facebook password.

