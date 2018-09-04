Matilda, seven, receives rose from Meghan – and ‘pinky pledge’ from Harry

The Duchess of Sussex presented an inspirational little girl with a white rose – as she and her husband honoured the achievements of youngsters battling serious conditions to lead normal lives. Matilda Booth made the first presentation, giving Meghan a bouquet of white blooms, and in return the duchess picked a rose from the bunch for the seven-year-old, who has spina bifida and is paralysed from the chest down. The duke and duchess chatted to the youngster when they attended the WellChild Awards – a glittering ceremony recognising the achievements of children and teenagers with serious health conditions and medical staff who care for and treat others with similar illnesses.

Sharon Booth, 47, who lives with her daughter Matilda in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, said after the royal encounter: “Matilda chose the flowers, she was shell-shocked to be given the rose, she said she’s going to put it in her memory box.” Not to be left out, Harry made a “pinky pledge” with the seven-year-old during a reception before the awards ceremony began, hooking his little finger around the girl’s matching digit. Mrs Booth said the royal urged her daughter, who wants to be a nurse, to “never stop smiling as you’ve got a beautiful smile”. When Matilda brought out her soft-toy pug, she told the duke and duchess, who wore a trouser suit by Altuzarra and a Deitas blouse, it was named after talent show mogul Simon Cowell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet seven-year-old Matilda Booth Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Mrs Booth, whose daughter recently turned seven and won the inspirational child award in the four to six-year-old category, said: “Harry said, ‘I can see the resemblance’.” Meghan’s first appearance at the event saw her interacting with all the winners, sharing jokes, a hug and receiving gifts along with her husband. Melissa Granger, 15, from St Helens, who has Angelman syndrome which leaves her needing 24-hour care, hugged the royal couple as her brother Jacob, 18, watched.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Jacob Granger and his sister Melissa Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He was given the most caring young person award for helping to look after his sister. Mckenzie Brackley, from Fife, has also been hailed as inspirational. The four-year-old, who had to learn to speak, swallow, eat and drink and move again due to acute flaccid paralysis, was praised for being there for other children when they are scared or sad. “Despite his own problems, Mckenzie cheers up everyone when they are low, and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face”, WellChild said. Harry has been patron of WellChild – the national charity for seriously ill children and their families – since 2007 and regularly attends the annual awards ceremony.

Meghan and Harry meet Mckenzie Brackley during the WellChild Awards in London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Simon Cowell had recorded a video message for Matilda, who her mother described as obsessed by the TV mogul and his number one fan. In the short clip, played during the awards ceremony, Cowell told the wheelchair-bound youngster that winning the inspirational child award meant “you are probably one of the best people now in the world – in fact you are. “You deserve it, you are an amazing person – I’m your number one fan remember that, so congratulations.” Matilda’s award was presented by Harry, who acknowledged the presence of his wife during a speech at the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex praised the children at the awards Credit: Victoria Jones/PA