More operations cancelled due to lack of beds or staff

The number of operations cancelled due to a lack of beds or staff rose in July.

Official figures show 540 operations were cancelled by hospitals due to capacity or non-clinical reasons during the month.

The number represents 2.1% of the total 26,165 planned operations across NHS Scotland over the period.

The number and proportion are higher than in the previous month (403 or 1.4%) and in the same month last year (404 or 1.6%).